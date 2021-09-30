Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00354047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

