Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

