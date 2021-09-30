Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

