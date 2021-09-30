Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -238.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

