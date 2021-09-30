Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 5.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 50,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,096,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

