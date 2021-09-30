Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCXLF. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.