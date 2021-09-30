Hive (HIVE) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Hive has a market capitalization of $259.00 million and approximately $158.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 408,163,333 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

