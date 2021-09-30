Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches Market Cap of $10.81 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $21,143.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

