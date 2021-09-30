Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

