HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $82.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $325.89 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMST stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

