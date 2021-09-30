Honest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,385.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Honest has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $115,385.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

