Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Robert Stricker Sells 1,000 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,831. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

