Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 376,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.66% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $562,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $361,533,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 700.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,624,000 after acquiring an additional 711,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.82 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

