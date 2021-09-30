Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

