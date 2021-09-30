Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.
Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $52.51.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
