Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCHOF remained flat at $$5.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $5.51.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
