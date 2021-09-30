Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCHOF remained flat at $$5.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

