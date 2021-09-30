Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $844.49

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.49 ($11.03) and traded as high as GBX 919.60 ($12.01). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 1,500,739 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 940.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 844.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

