Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

