Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

