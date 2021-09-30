Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

