Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HGTXU remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

