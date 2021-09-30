Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HGTXU remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
