Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $63.05 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

