HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.77. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 3,685,940 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

About HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.