HUNT Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $70.22 million and $85.26 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

