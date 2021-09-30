Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05), with a volume of 87,078,109 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

