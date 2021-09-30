Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $30.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

