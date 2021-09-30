Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.09. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 40,276 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

