Hxro Market Capitalization Achieves $149.89 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $149.89 million and $422,040.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,694,231 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.