Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.94 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $332,812.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.