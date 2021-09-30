Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.09

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 129134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

