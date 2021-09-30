ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00138078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.31 or 1.00430430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.23 or 0.06898667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00767578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

