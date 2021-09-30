ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00008077 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $12.85 million and $4.12 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,049 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

