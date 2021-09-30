ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $267.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $301.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

