ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.77% of ICU Medical worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

