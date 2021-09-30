Idavoll Network Market Cap Reaches $16.09 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $27,163.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

