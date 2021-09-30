Ideaology Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $517,311.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00173527 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

