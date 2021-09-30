Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $107,119.68 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $107,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. 209,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a P/E ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

