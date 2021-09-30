IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $41.44

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $43.01. IDT shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 249 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.
In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $437,966. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
