IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $41.44

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $43.01. IDT shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 249 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $437,966. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

