IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 701.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFAN remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 35,440,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,067,202. IFAN Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

