IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IGSC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. IGS Capital Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get IGS Capital Group alerts:

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for IGS Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGS Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.