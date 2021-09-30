Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,129,000 after buying an additional 96,942 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

