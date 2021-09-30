Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 100 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan H. Tousi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.61. 914,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,342. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

