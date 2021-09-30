Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. Impinj has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 345.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Impinj by 306.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

