Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.12. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 127,659 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 6.96.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
