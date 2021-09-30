Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.29. The firm has a market cap of $346.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

