Independent Advisor Alliance Has $10.17 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,211. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

