Independent Advisor Alliance Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,125,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,526,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPM traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.31. 446,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a market cap of $488.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

