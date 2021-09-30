Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after buying an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.67. The company had a trading volume of 741,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.91 and its 200-day moving average is $427.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

