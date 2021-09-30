Independent Advisor Alliance Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.44. 10,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,331. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

