Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.