Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,007 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.11. The stock had a trading volume of 223,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

